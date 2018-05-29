Ice Cube Hits Del Mar Racetrack

Straight outta ... the racetrack? Mark your calendars, San Diego -- Ice Cube is returning to San Diego! Indeed, today was a good day: On Tuesday morning, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (DMTC) announced it will host the legendary rapper/actor this summer as one of its featured artists in its annual concert series.

Officials said that the Cube announcement was only the beginning -- the DMTC's full season will be unveiled on Wednesday morning, we're told -- so stay tuned!

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 30 years, Ice Cube -- who last performed in San Diego at Kaaboo Del Mar 2017 -- is simply a household name. One of the founding artists of gangsta rap, Cube rose to national prominence in the '80s as the primary songwriter and founding member of the seminal hip-hop group N.W.A.

After leaving the group in 1989, the rapper (born O'Shea Jackson) embarked on a highly successful solo career -- which has garnered him several platinum-certified records and a multitude of No. 1 hits like "Pushin' Weight," "Check Yo Self" and "It Was a Good Day," among others.

Cube also got bit by the acting bug and has since racked up an impressive filmography including "Boyz n the Hood," "Friday," "Three Kings," "Next Friday," "Barbershop," "21 Jump Street" and more.

The DMTC hosted many great names in 2017, including Tribal Seeds, Ludacris, Lord Huron, Steve Aoki and San Diego's own Slightly Stoopid.

Admission to all shows at the Del Mar Racetrack is free with a purchased ticket to the races. Otherwise, tickets are $20 if you arrive after the last race has occurred.