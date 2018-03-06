Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in Mission Trails - NBC 7 San Diego
Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in Mission Trails

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 7:44 PM PST on Mar 6, 2018 | Updated at 8:41 PM PST on Mar 6, 2018

    Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that sparked in Mission Trails on Tuesday night.

    The fire started near Mission Gorge and Mesa roads around 6:45 p.m. and was visible from nearby State Route 52.

    As of 8:13 p.m., the main body of the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were working on putting out hot spots.

    Santee Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews  responded to teh blaze.

    No other information was available.

