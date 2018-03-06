Crews Knock Down Brush Fire in Mission Trails

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire that sparked in Mission Trails on Tuesday night.

The fire started near Mission Gorge and Mesa roads around 6:45 p.m. and was visible from nearby State Route 52.

As of 8:13 p.m., the main body of the fire had been knocked down and firefighters were working on putting out hot spots.

Santee Fire Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to teh blaze.

No other information was available.

