Crews Battle Small Brush Fire in Rancho Santa Fe

A small brush fire broke out in Rancho Santa Fe on Monday but was quickly doused.

The blaze sparked just before 4 p.m. near Del Dios Highway and Mount Israel Road, according to Cal Fire San Diego. Firefighters kept the fire to roughly half an acre, Cal Fire said.

The Rancho Santa Fe Fire District and Cal Fire warned the public to avoid the area. They recommended drivers take alternative routes, as only one lane of traffic will be open.

Cal Fire officials said crews will remain at the scene for several hours. No other information was immediately available.