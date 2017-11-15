County Warns Residents of EBT Card Scam

OAKLAND, CA - JULY 17: Deborah McFadden holds a sample of the new California State Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card July 17, 2002 in Oakland, California. On August 1, Alameda county will be one of two counties in California to pilot the EBT system for distribution of Food Stamps, CalWORKs and General Assistance benefits. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

County officials are warning electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card users of a text messaging scam.

In parts of California, scammers are targeting people who use CalWORKs, CalFresh and General Relief by sending a text message to recipients about their benefits, according to San Diego County Health and Human Services (HHSA).

The perpetrators then ask EBT card users to call a phone number for more information. When a person calls the number, an automated message tells them to register their card by entering their pin and Social Security numbers.

The automated message tells users if they don’t follow through, they will lose their benefits.

There have not been any reported cases in San Diego County so far, but Health and Human Services wants to make residents aware of the potential risk.

HHSA reminded EBT card users to always protect their personal information, including passwords and pins.

Anyone who receives a suspicious text message is asked to contact the California EBT Customer Service Helpline at (877) 328-9677 or the HHSA ACESSS customer service center at (866) 262-9881.