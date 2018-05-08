A member of the San Diego City Council will not face criminal charges for leaking a confidential document to developers hoping to build a soccer stadium in Mission Valley.



Councilman Chris Cate (District 6) was notified two weeks ago that the Attorney General's Office would not be filing criminal charges in his case.

Cate was previously ordered to pay $5,000 for violating city ethics regulations.

The council member is running for re-election in June to continue representing residents in Sorrento Valley, Rancho Penasquitos, Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa and Clairemont Mesa.

