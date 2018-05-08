Councilman Will Not Face Charges for Leaking City Memo to SoccerCity Group - NBC 7 San Diego
Councilman Will Not Face Charges for Leaking City Memo to SoccerCity Group

Chris Cate admitted he forwarded a city memo to officials behind the SoccerCity proposal but said he did so that they could respond to the concerns

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Councilman-Elect Chris Cate (R-District 6)

    A member of the San Diego City Council will not face criminal charges for leaking a confidential document to developers hoping to build a soccer stadium in Mission Valley.

    Councilman Chris Cate (District 6) was notified two weeks ago that the Attorney General's Office would not be filing criminal charges in his case.

    Cate was previously ordered to pay $5,000 for violating city ethics regulations.

    The council member is running for re-election in June to continue representing residents in Sorrento Valley, Rancho Penasquitos, Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa and Clairemont Mesa. 

    SoccerCity Proposal Set for 2018 November Election

    [DGO] SoccerCity Proposal Set for 2018 November Election

    San Diego City Council votes to have the controversial SoccerCity initiative on the 2018 ballot, instead of a special election this year. NBC 7's Dave Summers reports.

    (Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017)


