“It’s the most versatile craft drink out there,” said the owner of Lost Cause Meadery. (Published 32 minutes ago)

Could Mead Be The New Drink of Choice for San Diegans?

San Diego is known for a robust craft beer industry, but could mead be added to that list?

Lost Cause Meadery in Miramar is hoping the answer is yes. The spot, which has been open for about a year and a half, offers unique alcoholic beverages.

Mead is made by fermenting honey with water. Spices and fruit can be added in to create different flavors.

Billy and Suzanna Beltz run Lost Cause Mead. Billy is the lead mead maker. Coming from a beer brewing background, he said he fell in love with the art of making the perfect mead.

Lost Cause is an award-winning meadery, with gold, silver and bronze medals from various brewing competitions.

Lost Cause is the only meadery within a 20 mile radius. There are some in North County, but the spot is hoping to bring the drink to locals at the southern and central parts of San Diego.

"We named this place 'Lost Cause' because we thought it was a lost cause to start a meadery around here in San Diego," Billy said laughing. "But it's a reminder to never give up on your dream."