Coronado Is Home to the World's Prettiest Christmas Tree Lot

NBC 7's Joe Little reports from a tree lot with a view like no other. (Published 43 minutes ago)

While some San Diegans were out shopping for presents, others were out looking for the perfect tree to set their gifts under.

If you went looking for the perfect Douglas fir in Coronado, you probably stepped foot in one of the most unique and picturesque tree lots in the country.

With the sound of the San Diego Bay waters crashing ashore under views of the Downtown San Diego skyline, Shanel Albert’s tree lot is truly one of a kind. The tree buying experience at Albert’s Coronado Tree Farm is so magical, it makes you wonder how this year it became the city’s first ever tree lot.

Locals might recognize Albert and her family. She also owns the Coronado Flower Lady, a flower stand on Orange Avenue. Her famous street-corner flower shop was recently destroyed by a drunk driver.

The bad luck knocked her out of business, but with a little sunshine and water it regrew and is now stronger than ever.

“Maybe that’s what led me to think of this,” she said of her lot. “We did it because we love Christmas.”