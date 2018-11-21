Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at a buzzy new North County restaurant and big coffee news.

Popular DC-Based Asian Restaurant Opens in Encinitas

Chiko, a breakout hit from Washington, D.C., has debuted on Highway 101 in Encinitas. The casual eatery serves a menu rooted in Chinese and Korean cuisine cooked with creative license; signature dishes include "orange-ish chicken" and soy-glazed chopped brisket.

Blue Bottle Coffee Launching in San Diego

Industry giant Blue Bottle is coming to San Diego as part of its continuing global expansion. The Northern California-based company will be bringing a café to the new One Paseo development in Carmel Valley and has plans to also open a branch in downtown San Diego.

Little Italy's Harumama Expands to Carlsbad

Harumama's Instagram-worthy steamed buns, shaped like adorable animals and cute movie characters, are now available in Carlsbad. An outlet of the Little Italy eatery just opened next to Blue Ocean Robata & Sushi Bar and is also serving ramen, sushi, and other Asian-inspired dishes.

LA's Zinqué’ Heads for Little Italy

Zinqué Restaurant & Wine Bar, which has locations in Venice, West Hollywood, and Newport Beach, is opening an outpost in Little Italy's new AV8 building. The European-style eatery will share the ground-floor with SuperNatural Sandwiches and Bobboi Gelato.

Holiday Pop-Ups Coming to Local Bars

Hospitality group CH Projects is giving a festive makeover to some of its well-known bars. Starting this weekend, Polite Provisions will become a winter wonderland while Craft & Commerce and False Idol get Dr. Seuss-themed decorations, and Soda & Swine in Liberty Station preps to host Santa.