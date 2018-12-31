Cars Vandalized Overnight New Year's Eve in Oak Park

Residents in Oak Park woke up Monday to scenes of smashed and shattered car windows as a series of cars were vandalized overnight.

At least 10 cars were vandalized on Thorn Street and Redwood Street around 12:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The cars were vandalized on the 5800 and 5900 blocks of Thorn Street and the 5400 and 5500 blocks of Redwood Street, he said.

It was still unclear how many cars were vandalized as people are still filing reports online, the officer said.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism was urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.