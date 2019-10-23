In this photo, the Pacific Surfliner travels along the coastline in Del Mar, California. The Pacific Surfliner offers a unique vantage on the Southern California seascape connecting San Luis Obispo and San Diego through Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

There’s no doubt that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. And, many of these travelers are taking a car to get to their holiday destination. Last year, AAA found that more than 49 million people were driving to their Thanksgiving Day festivities.

To avoid being stuck in that holiday traffic, Amtrak is offering extra train services between San Diego and San Luis Obispo for their Pacific Surfliner trains. The Pacific Surfliner travels from San Diego through Orange County, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and ends in San Luis Obispo. If you have family or friends along this route, it might be worth it to keep your car at home on Thanksgiving.

For an example of prices for Amtrak rides: a one-way trip from Oceanside to San Luis Obispo is $67 (add $33.50 per child) and a one-way trip from San Diego’s Sante Fe Depot to Santa Barbara is $55 (add $27.50 per child).

Here’s what you need to know before you hop on board: