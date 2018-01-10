Caltrans to Close I-905, I-805 Connectors for Repairs - NBC 7 San Diego
Caltrans to Close I-905, I-805 Connectors for Repairs

By Anna Conkey

Published 3 hours ago

    Connectors from the westbound Interstate 905 to the north and southbound Interstate 805 will be closed on Friday for repairs, according to Caltrans.

    The connectors will be closed Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for repairs to the guardrail, Caltrans said.

    Motorists will be detoured at the Picadour Boulevard exit on the I-905. From there, motorists will be directed to turn left to the eastbound I-905, which connects to the north or southbound I-805.

    Drivers are reminded to be "work zone alert," avoid distracted driving and to slow down when approaching road closures.

