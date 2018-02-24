Thousands of Democratic delegates were in San Diego for the annual California Democratic Party Convention. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo reports.

Candidates hoping to win an endorsement from the California Democratic Party ahead of the June 2018 primary were in in San Diego Saturday for the party's annual state convention.

Thousands of Democratic delegates from across California gathered at the San Diego Convention Center ready to give their vote to candidates that address the issues they deem important to the party, from affordable housing to environmental regulations.

To get an endorsement, a candidate must receive a vote from 60 percent or more of Democratic delegates.

"So the idea is that if they win me over and I vote for them, and if they get 60 percent or more [delegates voting for them], then they get the Democratic Party endorsement," said Guillermo Elenes, a delegate from Northern California.

The race that was on everyone’s mind this year was the gubernatorial race. Frontrunners Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa are both pushing for endorsements from the Democratic National Party in what is expected to be a hotly contested race.

If a candidate wins the endorsement, that could mean big money for their campaign moving forward.

Elenes is excited about the diverse field of candidates.

"I think that it’s going to be a very competitive endorsement race, and come November it’s going to be a great election," Elenes said.

The convention also included networking events, where candidates could hear the issues that matter to their progressive base.

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein was one of the convention's speakers Saturday. After 25 years in the U.S. Senate, she’s now facing a challenge from fellow Democrat, California State Senator Kevin De Leon.

The California Democratic Party Convention runs through Sunday.

Republicans will hold their annual state convention in San Diego on May 4 to 6.