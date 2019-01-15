CalFresh benefits to help low-income families receive food support will be issued early as a precaution during the government shutdown, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

“To avoid disruption by the federal government shutdown, February CalFresh benefits for most existing participants will be issued by January 16th,” the agency announced.

For those receiving February benefits early, CalFresh warns to plan accordingly as the next issuance will be in early March.

The early benefits do not apply to new applications. These will be accepted and processed normally, CalFresh said.

CalFresh, known as the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, helps those in need with their food budget, according to its website.

The program’s benefits are accessed by using an Electronic Benefit Transfer card.

To learn more about CalFresh, visit its website.