Fire Burning South of US-Mexico Border - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    SDG&E Fire Camera
    Smoke from the fire burning in Tecate Tuesday could be seen on SDG&E's fire camera.

    Cal Fire San Diego officials said Tuesday they were aware of a fire burning in Mexico, south of the U.S.-Mexico border, near Tecate.

    The agency tweeted about the fire just after 8 a.m. and confirmed it was “not expected to threaten the U.S.”

    San Diego Gas & Electric’s fire lookout cameras captured images of the smoke billowing across the border.

    Tecate, Mexico, is located just a little over a mile south of the Tecate Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

    No other information was available.

