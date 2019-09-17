Fire Burning South of US-Mexico Border

Cal Fire San Diego officials said Tuesday they were aware of a fire burning in Mexico, south of the U.S.-Mexico border, near Tecate.
The agency tweeted about the fire just after 8 a.m. and confirmed it was “not expected to threaten the U.S.”
San Diego Gas & Electric’s fire lookout cameras captured images of the smoke billowing across the border.
Tecate, Mexico, is located just a little over a mile south of the Tecate Port of Entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.
No other information was available.
Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.