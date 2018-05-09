Brush Fire Sparks Near I-8 and I-805 in Mission Valley

Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that sparked off of Interstate 8 at Qualcomm Way, west of the Interstate 805 interchange.

The fire is burning in a brush patch at the center of the loop of the westbound I-8 off-ramp to Texas Street and Qualcomm Way.

An SDFD helicopter was filling its bucket in the San Diego River and making airdrops over the blaze.

A Sig Alert was issued and the off-ramp was shut down. A large plume of grey smoke could be seen above the fire from miles away.

SDFD said the fire sparked just before 3 p.m.

No other information was available.

