Brush Fire Sparks Near I-8 and I-805 in Mission Valley - NBC 7 San Diego
Brush Fire Sparks Near I-8 and I-805 in Mission Valley

By Rafael Avitabile

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Firefighters are working to put out a brush fire that sparked off of Interstate 8 at Qualcomm Way, west of the Interstate 805 interchange.

    The fire is burning in a brush patch at the center of the loop of the westbound I-8 off-ramp to Texas Street and Qualcomm Way.

    An SDFD helicopter was filling its bucket in the San Diego River and making airdrops over the blaze.

    A Sig Alert was issued and the off-ramp was shut down. A large plume of grey smoke could be seen above the fire from miles away.

     Newschopper 7 over a brush fire in Mission Valley on Wednesday, May 9, 2018.

    (Published 54 minutes ago)

    SDFD said the fire sparked just before 3 p.m.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

