A brush fire sparked alongside eastbound State Route 54 Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The brush fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. on EB SR-54 near Briarwood Road. The two right lanes are currently blocked off, CHP said.

Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection and San Diego Fire-Rescue are at the scene.

No other information was available.

