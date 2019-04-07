Bonita Vista High School Threats Believed to be Unsubstantiated

On Sunday, the Chula Vista Police Department were investigating threats made against Bonita Vista High School that were posted on social media.

The posts caught the attention of several students and parents who then notified CVPD and the school, officials said.

As of this time, CVPD has no evidence to believe the threats are credible. The school will continue as normal on Monday and the school reassures that there will be additional law enforcement on campus as a precaution.

"The safety and security of our students is a top priority." Said Manuel Rubio, spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District.

The investigation is currently ongoing, anyone with information can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477