Body Found in Pacific Ocean Near Border Field State Park

The gate to Border Field State Park was closed Friday evening after the report of a body found in the ocean.

A man's body was found floating in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Imperial Beach, Calif. Friday evening, San Diego County Sheriff's Department confirmed.

Deputies were called to near Border Field State Park, the area just north of the U.S.-Mexico border at 5:30 p.m. to assist U.S. Border Patrol agents with a body spotted floating in the ocean.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews pronounced the man dead at 6:06 p.m., deputies said.

The unidentified man was removed from the scene by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office whose staff will notify the next of kin.

No other information was available.

