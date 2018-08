A 61-year-old man who died after being hit by a car while on his bicycle in La Mesa last weekend has been identified, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

Daniel Lusteg was riding his bicycle southbound on Avocado Boulevard last Saturday morning. As Lusteg merged left, a car attempted to pass him, but Lusteg continued to go left and the car was unable to stop and hit him.

He was thrown from his bicycle and suffered head injuries.

Lusteg was pronounced dead at the hospital.