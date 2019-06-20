Aztecs Star Jalen McDaniels Drafted 52nd by Charlotte Hornets

San Diego State Aztecs star forward Jalen McDaniels' dreams became a reality Thursday when he was selected 52nd overall by the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft.

McDaniels averaged 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game during his second season on the Mesa and helped the Aztecs to a 21-13 record.

The redshirt sophomore scored a season high 30 points in a game against UNLV at Viejas Arena, and tallied more than 20 points in nine contests.

McDaniels will team up with former Mountain West Conference foe Cody Martin who played for the University of Nevada, Reno.

The @hornets select Jalen McDaniels with the No. 52 pick in the 2019 #NBADraft! pic.twitter.com/2X2a9iYqGw — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 21, 2019

The 6-foot 10-inch second-round pick played his high school basketball in Federal Way, Washington before enrolling at SDSU.