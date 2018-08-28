A crash involving an ambulance on southbound state Route 163 in Mission Valley is causing heavy traffic for morning commuters.

At least two vehicles, one an ambulance, were involved in the crash in southbound lanes near the Friars Road off-ramp, the California Highway Patrol said.

It was unclear if anyone was hurt.

Several lanes were blocked, CHP said.

"We’ve got a major slow down now. You want to avoid getting on the 163," NBC 7’s Whitney Southwick said. "Traffic backed up all the way to Genesee and moving back towards the 805."

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.