90-degree temps possible for much of San Diego County as heat wave persists

A heat wave is stretching into a second week for San Diego County, as temperatures linger in the 90s for most of the inland and mountain areas and in the 100s for the deserts.

The days-long heat wave -- courtesy of a persistent high-pressure system -- will continue through at least the work-week and likely into the weekend, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen, creating potentially dangerous conditions.

"Strong high pressure aloft will maintain hot weather inland into next week, with periods of high clouds," The National Weather Service said. "Breezy west to southwest winds near the passes will keep fire weather conditions elevated."

Despite the heat, thousands of people came to San Diego to celebrate Pride this weekend. Dana Williams reports July 15, 2023.

An excessive heat warning, which continues to be extended, will now be in place until 8 p.m. Friday in the San Diego County deserts, where high temperatures of 115 to 121 degrees are possible.

A similar warning was dropped for the San Diego County mountains and valleys as heat will have far less severe impacts in those areas, according to the NWS.

Along the coast is where there will be the most relief. A deep marine layer and low clouds will keep this area about 15 degrees cooler than the rest of the county, Parveen said.

"The peak of the heat is expected this weekend with slight cooling for early next week," the NWS said. "High temperatures near 115 degrees could continue through the week.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes."