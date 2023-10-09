Santee

80-year-old woman dies in Santee house fire

By City News Service

An 80-year-old woman died in a house fire over the weekend in a neighborhood near Santana High School in Santee, authorities reported Monday.

The blaze in the 10000 block of Ashdale Lane erupted about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

When emergency crews arrived, a resident of the home told them his wife was inside the burning structure, sheriff's Detective Dan Wilson said. Firefighters rushed in, found the stricken woman and carried her to safety.

Paramedics performed CPR on the woman, then took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the fire, which began in a garage on the property, was under investigation.

There were no immediate indications of any suspicious circumstances related to the blaze, Wilson said.

