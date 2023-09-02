Bay Park

80-year-old man stabbed multiple times while jogging in Bay Park area

By Renee Schmiedeberg

san diego police generic sdpd

An 80-year-old veteran was rushed to a hospital after being stabbed multiple times while out on a pre-dawn run on Saturday morning in the Bay Park neighborhood of San Diego.

Around 5:20 a.m., the octogenarian was running at Littlefield and Frankfort Streets when a man pushed him to the ground and stabbed him in the throat, the back of his neck and his wrist, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander Officer David O'Brien.

The suspect then fled the scene. The victim is expected to live, SDPD said.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

The victim described the suspect as a man 30-35 years old, about 5 feet 9 inches, with long straight hair and no facial hair. He wore a dark jacket, dark pants and carried a skateboard.

SDPD's Northern Division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477, which accepts anonymous tips.

This article tagged under:

Bay ParkSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPD
