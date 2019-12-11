7th Flu-Related Death Reported in San Diego County

An 86-year-old woman is the seventh San Diegan to have died from complications from the flu this season, according to the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

The woman died on Dec. 1 from Influenza A, she had been vaccinated this season and had underlying medical conditions, the HHSA said.

This is the seventh San Diegan to die from complications from the flu, compared to five at the same time last season, the HHSA said.

“Influenza can be deadly, especially for people with underlying medical conditions and compromised immune systems,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Vaccination is the best protection against influenza. The vaccine is safe and effective.”

Last week, 294 lab-confirmed flu cases were reported in the region, compared to 202 the previous week. To date, the 1,223 flu cases have been reported locally this year, compared to 650 at the same time last season.

A Chula Vista man in his 70s was the first person to die due to complications with the flu this season back in August.

Everyone six months and older should receive a flu shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said. If you have a chronic medical condition like asthma or diabetes, are pregnant, or over the age of 65, the county said flu vaccines are “especially important.”

After the flu shot, it takes two weeks for the immunity to develop, according to the County Health and Human Services Agency.

To further decrease chances of catching the flu, the county recommends the following:

Washing your hands

Using hand sanitizer

Keeping a distance from people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

To receive a flu shot, click here to find the best location near you.