7 Drivers Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Seven people were arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated at a Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint at 2600 Ingraham Street was conducted between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, said Officer Anthony Obregon of the San Diego Police Department.

Of the 625 vehicles that passed through the checkpoint, 245 vehicles were screened and 13 drivers were evaluated, Obregon said.

One driver was cited for operating a vehicle without a license or while suspended or revoked, police said. Two citations were issued and seven vehicles were impounded.

"The San Diego Police Department will be conducting another DUI/Driver License Checkpoint or DUI saturation patrol on May 4, 2022, in our ongoing commitment to lowering deaths and injuries upon our streets and highways," Lieutenant Adam Sharki said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.