7 arrested in North County Target retail theft operation

A crackdown on shoplifting in northern San Diego County this holiday season resulted in seven arrests and the recovery of thousands of dollars worth of filched merchandise this week, authorities said Friday.

With help from store loss-prevention personnel, deputies on Thursday nabbed retail-theft suspects at Target locations in the 3100 block of Business Park Drive and 1700 block of University Drive in Vista, and recovered about $1,800 worth of stolen goods, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies also recovered more than $2,800 worth of merchandise stolen from a Home Depot store, the regional law enforcement agency reported.

The San Diego Police Department is boosting its presence around malls and retail areas to deter thefts during this year’s holiday shopping season. NBC 7's Dana Williams went to the Westfield UTC center to see how law enforcement is responding.