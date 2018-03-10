7 Cars Stolen From John Hine Mazda in Mission Valley

Seven vehicles were stolen from a popular car dealership in Mission Valley Saturday morning, police confirmed.

Police were investigating the break-in that happened sometime before 7 a.m. Saturday at John Hine Mazda car dealership, off Camino del Rio South near Westfield Mission Valley.

Police said at least one person is suspected of breaking into to the lot and stealing the vehicles.

John Hine, the car dealership’s owner, told NBC 7 surveillance video caught the theft on camera. The video was handed over to police.

No other information was immediately available.