6 More Flu Deaths Reported in San Diego

Six more flu-related deaths were reported last week, bring the number of deaths this season to 308, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced this week.

The county also saw an increase of flu cases last week, compared to two weeks ago, the agency said. A total of 684 confirmed cases were reported last, up 64 from two weeks ago when 620 cases were reported, according to HHS.

“The number of influenza cases being reported is still elevated, a sign that the flu is still here and making people sick,” County public health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said. “People should continue getting vaccinated.”

The number of flu cases was declining in February and rose again in March, suggesting flu activity is not finished for the season.

Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the continued spread of the influenza in San Diego. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Flu-related deaths in the county range in age from 1 to 101 and almost all had underlying medical conditions, according to the HHS.

About 13 percent of the deaths, or 40 people, were people under 65 years of age, according to county officials. The county is only required to report these cases to the state. It, however, notifies the public of all flu deaths regardless of age.

In San Diego County, the high numbers are partly due to the region's broad surveillance and special reporting systems that provide fast and detailed results confirming cases.

As of March 17, there were 19,483 cases reported in the county.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reminded everyone that it's not too late for a flu shot. Everyone six months and older can get vaccinated. Officials said it takes two weeks to develop immunity.