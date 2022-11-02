earthquake

6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

No tsunami alerts were issued as a result of the earthquake

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A USGS map shows where an earthquake occurred, just off the coast of California, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
USGS

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.

As of Wednesday morning, no reports were made from people who felt the occurrence. No tsunami alerts were issued as a result of the earthquake, either.

