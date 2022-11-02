6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Pacific Ocean Off California Coast

If you happened to feel any subtle shaking Tuesday night, you were correct in wondering if that could have been an earthquake.

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of California rattled the Pacific Ocean just before 9 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The agency reported the temblor happened at 8:53 p.m. about 800 miles off the coast at a depth of 10km.

As of Wednesday morning, no reports were made from people who felt the occurrence. No tsunami alerts were issued as a result of the earthquake, either.

What to Keep in an Earthquake Emergency Kit