58 Arrested for Suspected DUI in San Diego Over Thanksgiving Holiday

By Alexander Nguyen

Published 46 minutes ago

    Fewer people were intoxicated on San Diego roadways this Thanksgiving weekend, however, 58 were still arrested for suspected impaired driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The arrests were made between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Sunday during the agency's maximum enforcement period in CHP's jurisdiction area, which includes all freeways and roads in unincorporated areas.

    During the enforcement period, all available officers were deployed to catch drunken or drugged impaired drivers as well as speeders and other traffic violators.

    Last year, 66 people were arrested for suspected DUI in San Diego County during the same period, a 12 percent decrease.

    Statewide, the CHP made 855 arrests for suspected impaired driving over the Thanksgiving holiday, down from 965 last year. Forty-four people were killed statewide on the roads this year -- including two in San Diego County. There was the same number of fatalities on California roads last year.

