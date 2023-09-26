$500K in Unclaimed money: San Diego County Tax Collector wants to give back your money

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister Monday announced a deadline extension until Oct. 6 for people to claim part of $543,171 in unclaimed money before it is rolled into the county general fund.

"It pains us greatly to see people walk away from money," McAllister said. "So far, only a handful of people have filed claims. There is still over $500,000 unclaimed. Because of that, I have extended the deadline and we are expanding our outreach efforts to reach those who may be owed money,"

"If you have done business with the county in the last three years, including paying property taxes, you could be on the Unclaimed Monies list," he said.

To view a list of the 1,056 unclaimed refunds, go to www.sdttc.com/content/ttc/en/tax-collection/Unclaimed-Money.html. Alternatively, hard copies of the list are available at any one of the Treasurer-Tax Collector office locations.

Each year, the Treasurer-Tax Collector and other county departments have thousands of dollars that are owed to taxpayers. This usually results from warrants/checks that are undeliverable by the postal service, a statement from McAllister's office read.

"My staff and I are working hard to return this money to the citizens of San Diego," McAllister said. "The average refund is $998.76, and that can go a long way for those who are the rightful owners and who need it."

Current state law says countywide money that is unclaimed for three years and property tax refunds that are unclaimed for four years must be turned over to the county's general fund.

Claims can be emailed to refunds@sdcounty.ca.gov. People can also call 877-829-4732 for more information.

"We want all of this money returned to San Diegans, so please tell your friends and family to go to sdttc.com to check the unclaimed money list," said McAllister.

The smallest refund amount available is $15.13, and the largest refund amount is $41,491.24.