$45K SuperLotto Plus Ticket Sold at San Diego Supermarket

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $45,846, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday's drawing is $64 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 1, 17, 21, 23, 30 and the Mega number was 25. The jackpot was $63 million.

The drawing was the 57th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.