32-Year-Old Sentenced for Calling in Bomb Threat at San Marcos Elementary School

A woman who phoned in a false tip regarding a bomb at San Marcos Elementary School earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to two years of formal probation.

Marie Kim, 32, was also ordered to spend nine days in custody and stay away from the school, which was evacuated just after 1 p.m. Feb. 8.

Prosecutors say Kim made a phone call stating she heard there might be a bomb on campus, though a subsequent search by police officers and bomb-sniffing dogs turned up nothing.

It was unclear whether Kim had any connection with the elementary school, nor what may have prompted her to call in the fake tip.

She was arrested two weeks later after deputies responded to a call regarding an argument on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos and recognized Kim as the bomb tip suspect, according to sheriff's Lt. Michael Arens.

Kim was arrested that day and later charged with falsely reporting a bomb threat.