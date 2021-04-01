3 People Killed in Mountain View House Fire

Three people were killed in a Mountain View house fire Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the scene sometime around 6 a.m. on the 300 block of 38th Street. There, flames and smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Aerial footage from SkyRanger 7 showed dozens of firefighters responding to the blaze. It appears at least one blackened window was blown out by the incident.

Details on the deceased, such as their age, sex and names, were not immediately released. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Please refresh for updates.