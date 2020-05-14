3 Men Shot in Chollas Creek Following Argument; Group Involved Sought

Three men were shot Wednesday night following an argument with another group of men who remain on the loose, according to San Diego police.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. on the 3800 block of Winona Ave. in Chollas Creek, where a group was seen arguing with another. During the argument, several gunshots were fired and three men were injured.

Responding police officers found the victims separated in different locations – one victim was found at the scene, a second was found near the intersection of 50th Street and University Avenue and the third victim was located on the 3800 block of 49th Street, according to authorities.

One of the victims was identified as a 30-year-old man who suffered three gunshot wounds, the second victim was determined to be a 28-year-old man who was also shot three times and the third victim was a 39-year-old man who was shot once.

Police are searching for a group of four men who ran from the scene in the direction of 5000 Auburn Drive.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has more information is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department MidCity Division at 619-516-3000. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477.