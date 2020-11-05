3 Killed in Crash on SR-78 in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE

Three people were killed in a crash in Oceanside on Thursday, the CHP confirmed.

The three victims were all in the same SUV when it crashed headed westbound on State Route 78 at around 2 p.m., according to the CHP.

The SUV collided with a pole on a dirt bank that separates the highway from Vista Way, which runs adjacent to the highway, at the intersection of Valley Glen Drive.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the SUV to crash. CHP Officer Mark Latullippe said only the driver, a man, was wearing a seatbelt. The two other victims were a man and a woman, according to Latullippe.

Two eastbound lanes of Vista Way were blocked due to the crash. Follow traffic updates here.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

