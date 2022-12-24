3 Hospitalized After Pursuit Ends in Ambulance Crash in Oceanside

Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday night after a suspect drove off from deputies and crashed into an ambulance in Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies responded to calls of an altercation at a Vista home around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to SDSO.

The suspect took off from Casa Bonita Way in Vista in a mid-sized SUV and deputies followed, according to Sheriff's Department Lt. Roller.

***SIG ALERT ISSUED*** COLLEGE BL AND VISTA WY https://t.co/wj9pa300c0 — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) December 25, 2022

Eventually, the suspect crashed into an ambulance at College Boulevard and Vista Way in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

The suspect and two paramedics in the ambulance were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police urged drivers to avoid the area of southbound College Boulevard at Waring Road to Vista Way and westbound Vista Way at College Boulevard from about 10 p.m. to about 1 a.m.

No patients were inside the ambulance when the suspect crashed into it. The two paramedics were taken to the hospital just as a precaution, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

SDSO is investigating the accident.