3 candidates vie for San Diego City Council District 4 seat in the 2024 Election

Three candidates are competing in a special election March 5 to fill the San Diego City Council seat vacated by Monica Montgomery Steppe when she stepped down to serve on the County Board of Supervisors.

San Diego City Council District 4 represents southeast San Diego, including Encanto and Mountain View.

Who is running to represent San Diego City Council District 4?

Three candidates are vying for the District 4 seat. All have deep ties to the community and experience in local government.

Henry Foster III served as Montgomery Steppe's chief of staff. He owns a local construction company. Foster is endorsed by Montgomery Steppe, Council President Seal Elo-Rivera and the San Diego Democratic Party.

"We worked very hard to change the dynamic of the district for office," Foster said of his time working with Montgomery Steppe. "And we don't want to lose that momentum. We are at the table, which is something that hasn't happened in decades and we want to continue that."

Tylisa Suseberry is an executive assistant in State Senator Toni Atkins' office. She has also worked in city and county government, and with local nonprofits.

"I worked across the aisles. Our elected officials in our district so desperately need someone to lead the way. And so I'm hoping to be that person," said Suseberry.

Chida Warren-Darby is Boards and Commissions Director for Mayor Todd Gloria. She is a communications professional with a background in journalism. Warren-Darby is endorsed by Mayor Todd Gloria and U.S. Representative Juan Vargas.

"I was asked to come serve in the administration because of my skill set and my relationships within the community. I was not something I was seeking to do, but I took the opportunity because I knew what my understanding of City Hall would contribute back to the residents," said Warren-Darby of her experience in Gloria's administration.

What issues are top of mind in San Diego City Council District 4?

Economic development is a driving force for these campaigns. All three candidates advocate for bringing more business and job training to the district.

"We can house a million individuals, but if they are not, don't have the proper economic development support, the training, the skill set, how will they continue to survive?” said Foster.

Suseberry said she wants more people to see her district as a vibrant, beautiful part of San Diego.

"If you drive down our corridors now, there are most of them are vacant, abandoned, and so we need to revitalize them," said Suseberry. "It's a unique place, it's a beautiful place."

The floods on January 22 forced into focus the necessity of improving both infrastructure and communication between residents and their representatives.

"We were really to really able to zone in and address the ways in which the city probably should have responded a lot quicker than it did, were a better plan, should have been in place,” said Warren-Darby. "I think leading a district like this really speaks to the need for better communication, being very visible, being present, being able to answer questions."

What's notable about this race?

The person elected to represent District 4 has the potential to swing the pendulum toward the factions that have emerged among the all-Democratic city council.

The eight current members of the council have split into two, at times contentious, wings. One tends to support Mayor Gloria's agenda, while the other is more apt to push back. Montgomery Steppe was known to sit in the former camp.

"One thing that I do believe in is that as we move to a strong mayor form of government, I think we also moved into a strong council form of government," said Foster. "I don't think we've done it, at least from my observation, that the Council has really found its footing. And so I will bring that assertiveness to the table. I will push the council in my colleagues, if elected, to do the job that they are put there to do."

Warren-Darby said she is running to represent the interests of the constituents, and would be unafraid to pushback if she disagrees.

"I'd rather be one that has a good working relationship with everyone than a person that's adversarial and can't get anything done," said Warren-Darby. "As much as folks hate to admit it, you still need five votes at City Council. I have a great working relationship with everyone and if we disagree, then we could talk it out."

When will this election be decided?

If one of the candidates receives more than 50% of the vote in March, the campaigns can avoid a runoff election in June or July.

Mail-in ballots were sent out earlier in February. Early voting is open at the County Registrar of Voters and election day is March 5.