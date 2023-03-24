3.5M Earthquake Near Borrego Springs Felt Across San Diego

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the northwest corner of San Diego County Friday morning.

The earthquake with a depth of about 7.5 miles had an epicenter about 5 miles outside Borrego Springs in Anza Borrego State Park. It was recorded at 6:45 a.m., The U.S. Geological Survey reported.

Some light shaking was felt from Oceanside to Chula Vista, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This is a developing story. Details may change as information becomes available.