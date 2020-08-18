26-Year-Old Inmate Found Hanging in Cell Died By Suicide

A 26-year-old inmate who was found hanging in his San Diego jail cell died by suicide, authorities reported Monday.

Spiros Fonseca was found by deputies at San Diego Central Jail around 3:05 p.m. on June 9, Sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies entered the cell and rendered aid to the unresponsive Fonseca, who was then taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, Seiver said.

"Fonseca was alone in his secure cell and no evidence of foul play was discovered," the lieutenant said. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and"`determined the cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging, and the manner of death to be suicide."

Fonseca was arrested June 7 by San Diego police on suspicion of burglary and violating parole, Seiver said.