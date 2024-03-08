25,000 gallons of sewage fouls Pacific Beach coastline

Surfers and others are being told to stay out of the water along a section of the Pacific Beach after thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into the ocean nearby.

Officials have issued a water-contact closure notice from Loring Street all the way south past Crystal Pier to Hornblend Street after the spill near Missouri Street. The closure will remain in effect until sampling and field observations are made and it's safe to enter the ocean along that section of the coastline.

The closure is just south of the famous Tourmaline Beach surf spot, and may well have surfers rethinking that break for a while as well, in addition to folks headed north to the tidepools.

About 25,000 gallons of sewage "entered the ocean," according to the San Diego County's Beach & Bay Water Quality Program, which also stated that contamination signs have been posted in the area.