200 Military Moms Honored at Carlsbad Sheraton

Two hundred military moms from Camp Pendleton were honored on Mother’s Day with a special brunch held at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.

“Feels good to be with my husband and my children on Mother's Day,” military mom Sonia Torres told NBC 7. “We always think about those military moms that don't have their husbands here and have to celebrate by themselves, so we're just happy that the Sheraton Carlsbad is hosting us at this great event.”

Sunday was the 11th annual military mom brunch put on by the Sheraton to honor active duty mothers and military spouses and their families.

Organizers say many civilians don't realize that it’s the whole family that serves, and they wanted to give back to their neighbors right next door at Camp Pendleton.

“We don’t thank our moms enough and it’s a never-ending and sometimes a thankless job for our spouses,” Al Torres who works at Camp Pendleton, said. “A lot of times we leave our families with all the responsibility and no assistance from us because we have to go and serve our country overseas sometimes, and it's very appreciated whenever someone tells my wife, you know, thank you for what she does.”

AT the brunch families enjoyed live music and catered food.









