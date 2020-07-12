2 Years After Shooting, Person Responsible for Homicide in Logan Heights Are Not Found

A heartbroken mother called for justice after her son was killed in a shootout in Logan Heights two years ago.

"A mother's heart is not resigned, and I as his mother need my son's justice," said Johana Jordan, Arthur Jordan's mother.

To her 28-year-old son, she said she remembers him as a hardworking, noble, and quiet young man.

According to authorities, a shooting was reported on July 18, 2018, on Martin Avenue and 30th Street in Logan Heights, in which the young man was shot.

"He was going to get in his car when another car drove by him and shot him, that is all we know," the mother added.

The investigation revealed that someone drove him more than five miles to a hospital before the car stopped at University Heights and called 911.

Although paramedics took the young man to the hospital, he died later that morning.

"May God have him in a more beautiful place than here, because this world is rotten," the mother added.

In tears, the mother said she hopes she can close this sad chapter so that her son can rest in peace.

Telemundo20 contacted the San Diego police to get an update on the investigation, but so far have not yet received any answers.

If someone has information about the case, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.