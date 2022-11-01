2 Separate Crashes Snarl Traffic on SR-52 Near Kearny Mesa

A couple of crashes are causing backup Tuesday morning on State Route 52 near Kearny Mesa.

Two multi-vehicle crashes were reported on SR-52, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) dispatch.

The first incident was reported shortly after 4 a.m. and involved a big rig. As a result of this crash, the westbound SR-52 connector to northbound Interstate 15 has been shut down until further notice.

The second crash was reported just before 5:30 a.m. and involved up to five vehicles, CHP dispatch said. At least one person in the second incident was injured, though the severity of those injuries is unclear.

As of 6:30 a.m., traffic on SR-52 had slowed to add an estimated 80 minutes to drivers’ commutes. It’s recommended motorists take Interstate 8 westbound to I-15 northbound as an alternate route.

