Mission Bay

Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police

The victim was stabbed in the chest, the back and the left triceps

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego.

The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.

San Diego County

Encinitas 18 hours ago

Encinitas Boy, 15, Stabs 2 Older Teens at House Party: San Diego Sheriff's Dept.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department 11 hours ago

Data Shows Racial Disparities in San Diego Sheriff's Department Traffic Stops

The suspect, a man wearing a dark polo shirt, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim for unknown reasons, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect and woman he was with, described as "petite and pregnant," were last seen running from the area toward Interstate 5.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with three stab wounds to the chest, three to the back and one to the left triceps, police said.

SDPD's Northern Detectives are investigating the stabbing.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Mission BaySan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentSDPDHalloween
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us