Man Stabbed Repeatedly Near Mission Bay Park: Police

A 59-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was stabbed near the Mission Bay Park area of San Diego.

The victim was standing near a fire pit on 2800 Mission Bay Drive at 8:23 p.m. Monday when a couple approached him, asking for water, according to San Diego Police.

The suspect, a man wearing a dark polo shirt, pulled out a knife and began stabbing the victim for unknown reasons, authorities said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The suspect and woman he was with, described as "petite and pregnant," were last seen running from the area toward Interstate 5.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital with three stab wounds to the chest, three to the back and one to the left triceps, police said.

SDPD's Northern Detectives are investigating the stabbing.