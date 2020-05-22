2 Salvation Army Stores Reopening in County

Two Salvation Army stores in San Diego County will reopen its doors Friday morning to both shoppers and donors.

The thrift store has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic but after California granted San Diego County permission to further dive into Phase 2 of its reopening plan, Salvation Army, along with other retailers, are allowing for in-store shopping with some modifications.

Salvation Army stores in Poway and Point Loma will once again open at 10 a.m., but some changes have been made in order to keep everyone safe.

Social distancing will be mandated at the two stores as its employees placed stickers on the ground to guide shoppers on where to stand in line to keep safe from one another. An employee will be at the door of each location to monitor the number of people who enter the retailers in order to decrease the number of shoppers inside the stores at a time.

Prior to the stores’ opening, employees cleaned and dusted both locations and wiped each item for customers’ safety.

“You’ll see people wearing face masks and we’ll also ask our customers to wear face masks as well as practice social distancing, staying six feet apart,” Maj. Iva West told NBC 7.

West, who is a Center Administrator for the Salvation Army, said she is glad two stores are reopening because funds garnered from the retailers finance a rehabilitation program the thrift store offers for adults combatting addiction.

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center is a faith-based, work-therapy program that lasts six months and helps adults maintain sobriety. One person who successfully completed the program is James Durland, who started as a part-time worker with the Salvation Army and climbed up the ranks to become Regional Director of Operations that oversees its stores in California, Arizona and Nevada.

“The stores mainly are the financial support for our men’s and women’s program,” he said.

For that reason, he, along with West, are excited that slowly the thrift stores are opening again.

“We are ready to open and we’re excited to have our customers back,” Durland said.