2 Men Arrested After Gunfire in Pacific Beach Park: SDPD

By Eric S. Page

San Diego police are investigating gunfire at a Pacific Beach park that was reported early on Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a report of a shooting at about 2:40 a.m. at Kate Sessions Park on Soledad Road, according to Officer Tony Martinez said.

There were about 20 people in the park at the time officers arrived, and they found broken bottles and several spent shell casings, Martinez said.

Officers said they talked to two men sitting in a car in the park in their 20s who fit the description of the shooting suspects. While the men were being searched, officers found a gun on each of them and took them both into custody on weapons charges, Martinez told NBC 7. Witnesses told police that the men had both fired up into the air.

Kate Sessions Park is closed to all vehicle traffic year-round from 11 p.m. until 7 a.m. There are large swinging metal gates at the entrance to the park which were apparently not closed at the time of the shooting. A sign on one of them reads, "To Gain Entry Call SDPD (619) 531-2000."

