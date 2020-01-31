2 Men, 1 Teen Arrested Following T-Mobile Store Robbery in El Cerrito

Three people, including a teen, were arrested Friday night accused of holding up a T-Mobile store in El Cerrito.

The robbery occurred at the T-Mobile store at a strip mall along University Avenue. Responding San Diego Police Department Officers responded and tracked the three suspects to Southeast San Diego and took them into custody.

The suspects were driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with a handicap plaque on the dashboard, police said. The SUV was stopped 10 minutes away from the store on Iona Drive at Brooklyn Avenue.

Stolen merchandise was confiscated, according to SDPD.

Police would not confirm whether this same crew was responsible for other cell phone store robberies that occurred earlier in the week.

Check back for updates on this developing story.