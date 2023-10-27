2 hurt in fire during assembly of giant ‘La Catrina' for Dia de los Muertos event in Tijuana

This story was originally reported in Spanish by our sister station, Telemundo 20.

Two employees were injured while setting up a giant "Catrina," a festive skeleton that is a fixture of Mexican Day of the Dead events.

The two men were working to weld the Catrina in Playas de Tijuana when a fire forced them to jump about 30 feet from the towering structure, according to Montserrat Caballero, mayor of Tijuana.

“Regrettably, we were preparing the festivities around the city and there was a gigantic Catrina on the Playas boardwalk, and there was an accident," Caballero said in Spanish. “The two people did not suffer burns, however, when they saw the fire they jumped out of this vehicle."

One of the employees had already left the hospital while the other was still receiving medical attention as of Thursday evening.

The workers were not city employees and were external hires. Municipal authorities said that they will provide support to the injured and their families.

They did not say if the construction of La Catrina would continue.